These Edmonton clinics are offering drop-in COVID-19 immunizations
Aug 10 2021, 11:14 am
No appointment? No problem! These three Edmonton clinics are offering drop-in COVID-19 immunizations all week long.
Alberta Health Services (AHS) is offering no appointment COVID-19 immunizations and will be administering the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinics will offer first or second doses, according to the AHS news release.
The clinic locations and hours are:
Edmonton West (17515 Stony Plain Road):
- Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
Skyview Power Centre (13530 137 Avenue):
- Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, Wednesday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
South Park Site (#510 3803 Calgary Trail):
- Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Thursday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.
It’s suggested you bring your Alberta Health Care Card, if you have one, along with a piece of photo ID. You will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer when attending the site for your immunization.