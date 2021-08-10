These Edmonton clinics are offering drop-in COVID-19 immunizations

No appointment? No problem! These three Edmonton clinics are offering drop-in COVID-19 immunizations all week long.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is offering no appointment COVID-19 immunizations and will be administering the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinics will offer first or second doses, according to the AHS news release.

The clinic locations and hours are:

Edmonton West (17515 Stony Plain Road):

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Skyview Power Centre (13530 137 Avenue):

Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Wednesday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

South Park Site (#510 3803 Calgary Trail):

Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Thursday: 12:30 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

It’s suggested you bring your Alberta Health Care Card, if you have one, along with a piece of photo ID. You will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer when attending the site for your immunization.