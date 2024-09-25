Events

Allison Stephen
Sep 25 2024, 3:32 pm
City services adjust hours on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Edmonton
The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is almost here, and the City of Edmonton will be making some minor accommodations to its services to reflect this important day.

Most services will remain open; however, some hour adjustments are in place.

Recreation facilities 

The larger community recreation centres (e.g., Terwillegar, Meadows, Clareview) will be open from 8 am to 8 pm on September 30, and smaller recreation facilities should be open for regular hours unless otherwise specified. Check here for facility notifications.

Cart collection

Eco Stations will be closed on September 30.

Transit

Edmonton Transit Service will operate under regular weekday service. All school specials, including Route 622 and short Route 4 trips, are cancelled.

Parking

Payment will not be required for on-street EPark zones and select parkades on Monday, September 30.

Attractions/other

The Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory will be open during regular hours on Monday.

The Animal Care and Control Centre will be closed.

On the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, the city will also fly flags at half mast, the High Level Bridge will be lit in orange, orange ribbons will be placed on fleet vehicles, and City staff will be wearing orange shirts and pins to commemorate the significance of the terrible history of Indian Residential Schools, the sad legacy that this has created, and the children who never made it home.

