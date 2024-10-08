Best places for pie in Edmonton to satisfy your sweet tooth

It’s nearly Thanksgiving, and no dessert fits the season quite like a good, old pie.

Whether you’re looking for pie by the slice or perhaps a whole pie to take to family dinner or Friendsgiving celebrations, Edmonton has plenty of spots to pick up treats.

No matter what flavour you’re craving or how you slice it, here are some spots for the best pie in and around Edmonton.

This shop has a legendary reputation for its pastries, especially its pies. With their classic staples and specials during different seasons, it’s a sweet treat you’ll want to bite into.

Address: 10718 124th Street, Edmonton



Address: 9570 76th Avenue, Edmonton

Vi’s for Pies

A true pie shop, Vi’s For Pies’ selection of fruit and cream pies is mouth-watering. Its raspberry lemon cream pie is a treat, and so is the bumbleberry pie.

Address: 13408 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Bon Ton has been baking bread, pastries, and cakes since 1956, so you know this Edmonton institution knows what they’re doing when it comes to desserts. From single slices to full pies, Bon Ton has got you covered.

Address: 8720 149th Street, Edmonton

With more than a dozen options to choose from, Fifendekel’s pies are renowned by Edmontonians as some of the best out there. The warm, comforting caramel apple pie is amazing no matter the occasion. Fifendekel’s creations are just so, so good!

Address: 9114 51st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 3434 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 12028 149th Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 10646 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Bursting with creative European style, the Artistic Bake Shop has been in the city since 1966. Special orders are an option here too, so if you need something for an upcoming event, this is the spot to ask.

Address: 6820 104th Street NW, Edmonton

This spot for savoury and sweet pies specializes in Ossetian-style dishes.

From sweet to cheesy fillings, the recipe for these traditional pies hasn’t changed in over a thousand years.

Address: 3696 97th Street NW, Edmonton

