Make your tropical dreams come true when you snag this wicked deal to fly from Edmonton to the Cayman Islands for just $705 roundtrip.

Right now Air Canada is offering flights from Edmonton to Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands for a mere $705 return. Usually, the cost of jetting off to the gorgeous island is $1,787 more.

If you have been debating on going, consider this your sign to book this deal and save a huge amount of cash while doing it, too.

You check out Stingray City, Seven Mile Beach, the Cayman Crystal Caves and spend so much time soaking up the sun and playing in the ocean, too.

Compared to other options, you are still saving a good chunk of change. WestJet and Delta offers a flight for $848, while Alaska and American Airlines are charging nearly $900. Go with the Air Canada offer folks!

How to book this flight deal

Go to Google Flights. Enter Edmonton (YEG) to Grand Cayman (GCM). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in October.

The lowest price we found was $704 through Google Flights for roundtrip flights using this date combination:

Departing October 29, returning November 7

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.