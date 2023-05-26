There's a massive career fair in Edmonton this weekend and some jobs pay $100K

Job seekers — dust off that resume because a job fair happening in Edmonton is offering up more than 100 positions and some pay more than $100,000.

The Alberta Motor Association is hosting the job fair for the first time in its 100-year history on Saturday, May 27, with 100+ open positions across a wide range of operations — from

insurance to IT to member services and more.

“The labour market is intensely competitive right now. But it’s still important to ensure the right fit—which is why personal conversations are so much more meaningful than just dropping off a CV or resumé,” said JoAnne Gibson, vice-president of human resources, AMA, in a news release.

AMA added that the career fair won’t be like your typical one — applicants will have the chance to be interviewed on-site, with reference checks completed within days for those who are a potential match.

The company says it will also have dedicated resources for newcomers to Canada, who may face barriers to securing work.

AMA Career Fair

Address: 10330 G. A. MacDonald Avenue NW (old Montana’s parking lot, adjacent to the Alberta Motor Association)

When: May 27 from 10 am to 2 pm