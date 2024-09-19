A brand-new art installation was unveiled at Edmonton’s Sir Winston Churchill Square this morning, set to serve as an exciting new backdrop and add a touch of colour to the downtown core.

The 32-foot Edmonton installation is an interactive art piece designed to create photo opportunities and showcase the work of local artists.

From the inside, visitors can see the sky through the roof panelling. The reverse side will feature a rotating, printed mural, allowing local artists to explore their interpretation of the city.

Behind the word Edmonton is a series of LED lights that fade in and out of hues of yellow and blue. On holidays and events, the lights can change to represent the occasion.

“The new sign will sit in the Square during the winter to illuminate long winter nights and will travel to festivals and City-owned facilities during the summer,” said a news release from the City of Edmonton.

Vignettes Showcase Inc., a local design agency, designed the Edmonton installation in collaboration with Métis artists Michelle Sound and Crystal Clark.

“It was inspired by the concept of what home means to everyone who occupies our shared land.”