A United Airlines flight from Denver suffered a minor incident Tuesday afternoon with its back wheel getting stuck while taxiing into Edmonton International Airport (EIA).

EIA says around 2:20 this afternoon, United Airlines flight 2308 from Denver to Edmonton was “disabled when its back wheel became stuck just off the maneuvering area while taxiing into YEG” onto a grassy area.

All passengers were safely offloaded from the aircraft via air stairs and were bused to the terminal and collected baggage shortly after.

There have been no reported injuries, and airport operations are unaffected.

United Airlines says 170 people were onboard the aircraft, with 165 passengers and five crew members.