Edmonton International Airport shares updated guidelines for travellers

As Canada updates travel guidelines due to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, Edmonton’s airport says it will support whatever requirements are put into place.

The federal government has banned flights from several countries amid concerns over Omicron, and as of November 30, unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and up are no longer permitted to board planes or trains.

Daily Hive got in touch with the Edmonton International Airport (EIA) to get the latest guidelines for those flying out of or via the airport and to find out what EIA is doing to maintain a safe travel experience for everyone.

“We support any safety measures put in place by the Government of Canada as they work to protect the country from further spread of the Omicron variant. We will share more information as it becomes available and will continue to work closely with Transport Canada and Public Health Agency Canada to support whatever requirements are put into place,” said Steve Maybee, Vice President, Operations and Infrastructure for EIA.

“The testing will be done by Transport Canada and Public Health Agency Canada and we expect it to start in the next several days. The airport will support and facilitate the testing for arriving passengers as required.” Maybee adds that passengers should plan ahead for their arrival back to Canada and expect some delays for the testing.

EIA does not have any direct flights to anywhere in Africa, and there are currently no changes coming to the airport’s European service with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, according to Maybee.

“Any changes will be done by KLM; this is evolving very quickly,” added Maybee.

It’s suggested that if you are travelling, you check the Government of Canada, Flyeia.com, and your airline’s website for the most current updates.

On Wednesday, Alberta confirmed two more cases of Omicron in the province, after confirming its first case on Monday.