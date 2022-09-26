RCMP say man used knife from Edmonton airport restaurant to injure officer

RCMP says a man nabbed a piece of cutlery from a restaurant in the Edmonton International Airport before injuring a police officer over the weekend.

On Saturday around 8:30 am, RCMP responded to a complaint of a man who had run through security and was brandishing a knife.

“The officer quickly located the male and an altercation ensued,” RCMP stated in a news release.

During the altercation, an officer was injured and taken to hospital in stable condition. They have since been released.

On Monday, RCMP stated that it laid charges against a man in connection to the incident at the airport.

A 37-year-old man from Fort McMurray has been charged with numerous offences, including aggravated assault, assault on a peace officer, and two counts of mischief.

Mounties also added on Monday that the suspect ran through security unarmed and went to a nearby restaurant in the airport where he armed himself with a piece of cutlery.