Kingsway Mall’s latest initiative, Eat & Seek, aims to give people a place to enjoy their meals outside while celebrating local artists.

Eat & Seek is a colourful new outdoor space that opened on Wednesday at the Edmonton shopping centre. With Alberta’s patio dining open once again and public health restrictions easing to allow retail spaces to increase their capacity, Kingsway Mall has created a safe, unique experience that lets guests stretch their imaginations and support local vendors.

The initiative was curated in partnership with Calgary-based creative agency PARK, and features work from Alberta artists Nicole Wolf and Chris Provins.

The art installation boasts both vibrant art and wordplay, inspiring shoppers and diners to hunt for hidden messages in a larger-than-life word search, try out an unconventional game of hopscotch, and explore puddles of magnetic colour inside a massive grid.

Eat & Seek acts as a self-serve patio space, meant to encourage Edmontonians to support the local businesses at the mall by safely enjoying a takeaway meal from one of the food court vendors or restaurants.

Kingsway hopes this alleviates the challenges food service businesses continue to face amidst the pandemic, particularly for mall eateries that may not have patios.

“Public art is such a powerful way to bring people together and connect the community,” said Bo Tarasenko, Marketing Manager, Kingsway Mall, in a media release.

“Eat & Seek has been designed to both bring people together in a safe outdoor environment and offer support to the food and beverage businesses in the Kingsway community. We hope that this will be a bright spot for Edmontonians this summer as we continue to find innovative ways to support our local cultural and business communities.”

Eat & Seek is located near the mall’s main entrance, and includes a patio area with room for up to 80 guests. The space is open during regular mall hours, and will run until fall 2021.

Visitors are asked to follow the most recent public health measures when using the space, and dedicated housekeeping staff will be in the area to keep everything clean and sanitized.

When: June 1 through fall 2021

Time: Mall hours (currently 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am to 6 pm on Saturdays, and 11 am to 5 pm on Sundays)

Where: Kingsway Mall (1 Kingsway Garden Mall NW)

Cost: Free (guests don’t need to purchase food to enjoy the patio)

