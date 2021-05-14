With bars closed for in-person dining and most of us lacking any real bartender skills, our adult beverages have been a little boring lately.

Luckily, some of YEG’s best cocktail establishments have put together to-go kits for mixologist wannabes to create their own fancy beverages at home.

Ranging from Old Fashioneds and Negronis to drinks with names like Paper Plane and Cozumel Crush, Edmonton’s restaurants and bars have got you covered.

Here are some of the best places to pick up cocktail kits to-go in Edmonton.

Pick up one of Woodwork’s to-go cocktail kits, each one containing all the fixings you need to make tasty adult beverages in bulk. Current offerings include Old Fashioned, Woodwork House Sour, Manhattan, Boulevardier, and Negroni packages, with ingredients for anywhere from 12 to 30 drinks

Address: 10132 100th Street NW

Phone: 780-757-4100

Re-create some of this gastro lounge’s cool, contemporary cocktails at home, with to-go kits providing options for drinks with fun names like Lavender Fizz, ‘Berta-vardier, and 20th Century.

Address: 9910 109th Street NW

Phone: 780-452-7333

One of YEG’s classiest hotels is now giving Edmontonians the chance to bring their full beverage experience home with “MAC Curbside Cocktails”. Purchase your favourite sophisticated cocktails for curbside pickup at the Fairmont MacDonald, or through the hotel’s Confederation Lounge.

Address: 10065 100th Street NW

Phone: 780-777-9818

The group behind some of Edmonton’s hottest restos has launched Century Cocktail Kits, boasting at-home beverage packages to create your own Dragon’s Breathe Mojito, Ungava Gin Smash, Blackberry Bramble, and more.

Address: Local pickup available at Hart’s (14229 23rd Avenue NW), Rebel (9112 142nd Street NW), The Parlour (10334 108th Street NW), or MKT (8101 Gateway Boulevard NW).

Phone: 780-424-0702

Edmonton’s gourmet taco eatery and bar now has pre-batched cocktails to go, so you can enjoy your favourite margaritas and more from the comfort of your own couch. Get your hands on their Tamarind Pineapple Mezcalerita, Coconut Margarita, or even a four-pack to try a few of their tasty sips in one convenient kit.

Address: 10432 Jasper Avenue

Phone: 780-244-7799

This YEG steakhouse has a full selection of innovative beverages available for you to bring home. Place an order for a to-go kit of DOSC’s Eastern Summer Sangria, Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned, or Barrel-Aged Cherry Negroni.

Address: 10190 104th Street NW

Phone: 780-540-0606

With locations across Canada, plus LA and Seattle, this chain knows what they’re doing. Snag Signature Sangria, JOEY Pink Drink, Spicy Passionfruit Margarita kits and more from one of JOEY’s four Edmonton locations.

Address: JOEY Bell Tower – 10310 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-990-5639

Address: JOEY Mayfield – 130 Mayfield Common NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-487-8060

Address: JOEY Sherwood – #250 222 Baseline Road, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-467-6255

Address: JOEY South Common – 9911 19th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-465-1880

