Driver dead after hitting a moose just outside of Edmonton

One person is dead and two people suffered minor injuries after a car struck a moose on a highway in Leduc County last weekend.

Leduc RCMP says on August 13 at approximately 8:30 pm Mounties responded to a motor vehicle collision between a sedan and a moose, which occurred on Highway 21 at Highway 625 in Leduc County.

You might also like: "The arrogance": A bad park job at a mall in Alberta has sparked a debate

Gas prices in north Edmonton are the lowest in YEG

A Look Inside: $2.5M home near Edmonton with urinals and basketball court (PHOTOS)

The driver, a 59-year–old woman of Leduc County, was declared deceased at the scene. Two other occupants of the vehicle received minor injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased,” Leduc RCMP said in a news release.

No further information will be released.