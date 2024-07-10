As temperatures soar in Edmonton with a record-breaking heatwave settling over the city, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is again reminding residents that it’s dangerous to leave pets unattended in vehicles.

Police say they recently responded to a complaint about a dog left in an unattended vehicle in the West Edmonton Mall Parking lot as the temperature outside had reached 36°C.

Animal Control officers reportedly broke the window and took the dog into their custody. After 45 minutes, the driver eventually returned to the vehicle, where they were arrested by police.

The driver has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

“On a warm day, even vehicles parked in the shade with the windows rolled down can reach a staggering 49°C in minutes,” EPS wrote.

You might also like: Edmonton's on track to break multiple heat records this week

Alberta hits all-time summer peak record for power as heatwave settles in

According to the Alberta SPCA, dogs have limited ability to sweat, which exacerbates the effects of a warm vehicle. Dogs can overheat and go into medical distress in a very short period of time.

Signs of heatstroke in dogs include:

Listlessness

Excessive panting

Restlessness

Pet appears distressed

If a dog is suffering from heatstroke, the SPCA recommends:

Move to a cool or shaded area and direct a fan on him/her

Begin to cool the body by placing cool, wet towels over the back of the neck, in the armpits and in the groin area

Wet the ear flaps and paws with cool water

Transport to a veterinary clinic immediately

EPS says if anyone sees a child or pet in distress, to call 911 immediately.