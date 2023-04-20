Drake's bet on the Oilers win was the only hockey bet he got right last night

Drake bet on the Edmonton Oilers winning last night, and while we’re pleased to see that the bet turned out correct, Champagne Papi will need better luck next time.

The rapper posted his five playoff betting predictions on Instagram yesterday evening and was poised to win a decent sum of money.

His combined odds of 7.58 on a $75,000 bet through his sports-betting partner, Stake, would have given him a whopping $568,215.65 payout had he bet correctly on all five predictions.

While close, only three out of five of his bets were accurate. But hey, what does $75,000 even mean when you’re that rich?

The Oilers win was Drake’s only correct NHL prediction, as his favourite-to-win Boston Bruins were crushed 6-3 by the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Another loss for the artist was his bet on last night’s NBA playoff series with the Los Angeles Lakers, who were defeated 103-93 by the Memphis Grizzlies.

It appears the Oilers are safe from the infamous “Drake curse” for now. Edmonton ran into trouble last playoff season after the rapper posted a photo of Connor McDavid to his Instagram story.

Oilers are getting outscored 3-1 since Drake posted this on IG. Curse strikes again. pic.twitter.com/QVWfh9K51M — Adam Laskaris (@adam_la2karis) June 7, 2022

Last night’s game ties the Oilers series against the Kings at 1-1; the Oilers will head to Los Angeles for Games 3 and 4 tomorrow at 8 pm and Saturday, April 23 at 7 pm.