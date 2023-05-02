The Oilers playoff 50/50 is back and someone won $2.5M last round

The multi-day Edmonton Oilers 50/50 has returned for Round 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights and tons of prizes are up for grabs.

Oilers fans go absolutely gaga for the raffle, with the Round 1 jackpot growing to more than $5.1 million, with the lucky winner taking home more than $2.5 million.

Huge congrats to the #Oilers fan with 50/50 ticket A-105486146 who’s won our latest grand prize jackpot of $2,568,315‼️ Thank you to our presenting partner @PlayAlbertaCA & to all of you for helping us support @albertacancer & @BenStelterFund! SEE YOU IN ROUND 2! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IESYGDfve2 — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) April 30, 2023

The 50/50 will run until after Game 4 of Round 2 and is in support of the Hockey for All Kids in Oil Country initiative.

There is also an Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle, which provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 19 — after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If you want to splurge a little for a good cause and buy $100 or more in 50/50 tickets, you will receive $25 off at Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet from Play Alberta.

Also, if you purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive one of three Oilers collectible cups to be picked up at participating Safeway and Sobeys locations.

Game 1 of the West second-round series between the Golden Knights and Oilers will be in Las Vegas on Wednesday night at 7:30 pm.

The two teams have never met in the postseason before.