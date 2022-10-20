Get ready shoppers! A massive new Walmart Supercentre just opened in Edmonton and it has a lot to offer up in YEG.

The Walmart Canadian Supercentre at Kingsway Mall replaces the Edmonton Westmount store with the new addition of a fresh food assortment. It’s the first new store to open in Alberta since 2015.

The company says the Walmart Supercentre spans 149,000 square feet and is more than a third larger than the previous Edmonton location.

“Through this store, more than 100 new jobs were created, along with 100 trade and construction roles throughout the construction phase, and it represents over a $10 million investment in the Edmonton market,” Walmart stated.

The Supercentre will offer a fresh assortment of groceries, including Canadian produce, beef, chicken, pork and seafood, a bakery, an international food section, general merchandise, and convenient services.

Store hours are 8 am to 10 pm every day.