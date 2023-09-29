Crosby believes Oilers' McDavid could hit 170 points this season

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid has been linked to Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby for years.

When McDavid was an up-and-comer, Crosby was the best player in the NHL. When it came time for McDavid to be drafted, analysts were saying he was the best prospect the league had ever seen since the Penguins superstar went first overall in 2005. Once McDavid arrived in the NHL, there were debates as to who the better player was, though Crosby conceded in 2018 that McDavid was the best player on the planet. Five years later, he still believes that.

“I think it’s hard to argue that one,” Crosby told NHL.com’s Mike Zeisberger when asked if he still views McDavid as the best in the world. “I mean, you’ve got [Nathan MacKinnon] and Leon [Draisaitl] and some other guys who are right there, but I think he’s proven that.”

While McDavid has been dominant for several years now, no one imagined he would ever have a 153-point season like he did this past year. Given how he seems to improve each and every year, Crosby believes that the 26-year-old may be capable of producing even more.

“I didn’t think 150 was going to be in the cards for him but he found a way to get there,” Crosby said about the possibility of McDavid reaching 170 points. “So, I don’t think anything is out of question for him as far as numbers are concerned.

“He just finds a way to find another level time and time again, so I would never bet against him.”

This is extremely high praise from Crosby, who, despite being 36, is still one of the best in the game. Last season, he managed 33 goals and 93 points in 82 games and could be in store for an even bigger year with the Penguins’ new addition Erik Karlsson. While Crosby himself may believe McDavid is the best player in the world, fans know Sid the Kid isn’t all that far behind himself.