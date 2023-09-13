SportsHockeyOilers

Connor McDavid is getting roasted by fans for his NHL-released headshot

Sep 13 2023, 9:00 pm
Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports | NHL

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid may be the best hockey player in the world, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be the butt of the joke from time to time.

The NHL released headshots of several star players around the league, one of which featured the Oilers captain. Not known for showing his personality very often in front of the camera, McDavid had very little expression in the photo posted.

 

In his defence, several other NHLers looked rather uncomfortable in their pictures as well, but that didn’t stop fans from having a laugh at the 26-year-old’s expense.

Despite all the jokes, McDavid has plenty of bigger things to worry about. He and his Oilers teammates arrived back in Edmonton much earlier than normal to get some skates underway, as they are preparing for a huge season, one which many believe will see them win the Stanley Cup. For the time being, however, expect fans to continue making jokes about this rather odd headshot.

