Connor McDavid is getting roasted by fans for his NHL-released headshot

Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid may be the best hockey player in the world, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be the butt of the joke from time to time.

The NHL released headshots of several star players around the league, one of which featured the Oilers captain. Not known for showing his personality very often in front of the camera, McDavid had very little expression in the photo posted.

In his defence, several other NHLers looked rather uncomfortable in their pictures as well, but that didn’t stop fans from having a laugh at the 26-year-old’s expense.

mcdavid looks like he has seen the worst of the potato famine pic.twitter.com/tECrvgfnUV — cor 🏳️‍🌈🪿 (@arsonandhockey) September 13, 2023

Mcdavid now looks like an adjunct professor pic.twitter.com/4KNi0UIelP — Matty Jack (@Matty__jack) September 13, 2023

McDavid looks like a Highlander who sided with the English during the clearances pic.twitter.com/PFBkN15sTP — Man On! (@QueerSporting) September 13, 2023

connor mcdavid looks like he uses his 9-5 finance job to fund his doomsday prepping. https://t.co/td9x73x2SG — just bailey. (@bndbailey) September 13, 2023

Why does McDavid look like that, like what has he seen in his years? https://t.co/aSK7Kg8wtv — hayls (@haylea_oneil) September 13, 2023

McDavid looks like he’s had enough of EVERYONE’s BS. — Scott M. Gagnon 🇺🇦 (@ScottMGagnon) September 13, 2023

Why does Connor look like a US presidential candidate from during the Civil War https://t.co/hLEClvhkbq pic.twitter.com/Nc08MgYJzU — 𝔼𝕧𝕒𝕟 ℝ𝕠𝕕𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕦𝕖𝕤 𝕊𝕥𝕒𝕟 𝔸𝕔𝕔𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕥 (@HockeyLearning) September 13, 2023

Connor McDavid continues to have less personality than a Honda Civic part 27. https://t.co/85xWVaVCDd — Maxwell (Happy Cowboys & Rangers Fan) (@Mericanmade123) September 13, 2023

Despite all the jokes, McDavid has plenty of bigger things to worry about. He and his Oilers teammates arrived back in Edmonton much earlier than normal to get some skates underway, as they are preparing for a huge season, one which many believe will see them win the Stanley Cup. For the time being, however, expect fans to continue making jokes about this rather odd headshot.