“You guys are too much”: McDavid humbled by love from Oilers fans at Junos

If there was ever any doubt about how Edmonton Oilers fans feel about Connor McDavid, the Juno Awards last night at Rogers Place seemed to wipe away those concerns.

Edmonton’s captain McDavid was selected as a presenter for last night’s show in Edmonton, presenting Alberta-born rock band Nickelback with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

And as he got up on stage, McDavid was met with chants of “MVP! MVP!” that halted his introductions before he was finally able to get the show on the round.

“You guys are too much… you know how much I love playing here in front of you guys,” McDavid told the crowd.

McDavid has 55 goals and 72 assists in 67 games this season for the Oilers and is the runaway front-runner to win the Hart Trophy this season.

McDavid has won two previous Hart Trophies as league MVP, finishing no lower than fifth in voting for the award in each of the last six seasons.

It seemed like McDavid was just as excited as the crowd was to see one of his favourite musical acts up close.

“Nickelback has brought my family and friends a lot of great memories over the years and kept a lot of neighbours up in the process,” he said. “Tonight, it’s my honour and privilege to introduce to you, the pride of Alberta, Nickelback.”

MVP! MVP! MVP! They are lovin' the captain at @TheJUNOAwards Connor MCDavid (@cmcdavid97) presented legendary rock band @Nickelback with their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the 52nd annual Juno Awards 🙌@EdmontonOilers pic.twitter.com/n9m5iwsyi5 — Hockey Night in Canada (@hockeynight) March 14, 2023

“There’s so many, there’s so many,” McDavid told ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante of his favourite Nickelback tunes. “When you go to a Nickelback show, you’re just reminded of how many amazing songs they have. ‘Rockstar’ obviously is one, ‘Photograph’ is another good favourite. My dad’s favourite Nickelback song would probably be ‘If Today Was Your Last Day,’ so I might go with that.”

.@cmcdavid97 represents the @EdmontonOilers at the #JUNOS and shares his favourite @Nickelback hits before he helps induct the band into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame during tonight's show 👏🎶 pic.twitter.com/Fe1c7cYaQO — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 13, 2023

Hey, maybe we’ll even see #97 at Nickelback’s show at Rogers Place this June 24, perhaps coming off a long playoff run.