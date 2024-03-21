Brown draws in: Oilers make line changes before Sabres game

The Edmonton Oilers will look a tiny bit different against the Buffalo Sabres tonight.

After a 3-2 OT victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, the team feels like they were able to get the win without putting their best foot forward. The Canadiens are near the bottom of the NHL standings, and they will have to play much better if they want to get past a Sabres team who is fighting for a playoff spot.

As a result, head coach Kris Knoblauch will make one minor adjustment to his forward lines. Connor Brown will draw back in after being a healthy scratch against Montreal, as Derek Ryan will get some time in the press box.

"We will be fitting the pieces together for probably a couple more weeks." Coach Knoblauch on juggling the lines in preparation for playoffs. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/wHCeXLUm4D — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 21, 2024

Ryan spent the last game playing on the team’s third line alongside Adam Henrique and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Though lines weren’t revealed at this morning’s optional skate at Rogers Place, it would make sense to see Brown replace Ryan on that line.

Another possibility could see Corey Perry jump up to the third line, but it looks like the Oilers are happy with the veteran playing on the fourth line with Mattias Janmark and Sam Carrick.

On the blue line, Vincent Desharnais will not play once again. The 27-year-old has a nagging injury he suffered in a fight against the Colorado Avalanche over the weekend. Troy Stecher will remain on the Oilers’ second pair with Darnell Nurse once again.

Edmonton will be wearing their navy blue alternate jerseys tonight and Stuart Skinner is the confirmed starter for the Oilers. Skinner has a career record of 1-2-0 against Buffalo. He’ll try to get that up to .500.

This will also be the team’s first-ever South Asian Celebration game, a logo of which was recently revealed.

Gametime is set for 7 pm MT on Sportsnet West.