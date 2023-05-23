Here are 12 reasons why this new Edmonton natural food store is a must

Trying to eat foods that are healthy for you, and also for animals and the environment, can seem like a daunting (and expensive) mission. But, a new grocery store coming to Edmonton aims to make living this kind of higher-quality lifestyle easy.

Community Natural Foods (CNF) has already been operating in Calgary since 1977, expanding to four locations in the Albertan city. On Friday, June 9, it’s finally coming to Edmonton, with a new store in Old Strathcona.

We’ve rounded 12 reasons that you’ll want to try out the sprawling retailer, inspired by the 12 petals of their logo — and why it may just become your favourite place to shop for natural foods and other wellness products.

Top quality, nutritious, good-for-you produce

Community Natural Foods has long been a trusted purveyor of a vast selection of fresh, healthy, natural, and organic food.

The retailer carefully researches every item it carries, verifying all ingredients with a third party to ensure foods are free of toxic substances and artificial flavours, colours, preservatives, and sweeteners.

The CNF Family Farms initiative

CNF Family Farms shows a commitment to family farmers that choose to certified organic and other growing methods that ensure the soil and planet health is of first consideration. The produce is all organic with a handful of wild, seasonal items.

More ethical meat options

CNF also tours the facilities where it sources its hormone- and antibiotic-free meats. Animal welfare is paramount to the brand, which offers Alberta-raised grass-fed beef raised on free-range pastures that have not been touched by pesticides or insecticides.

The supermarket’s meat counter also offers many organic options where possible.

First-class supplements and expertise

CNF has Edmonton’s largest selection of vitamins and supplements. It also strives to be a general hub for wellness resources, with employees ready to help anyone who has questions, whether you’re undergoing a dietary change, have a health concern, or just want to eat healthier.

Team members are trusted experts when it comes to health and wellness and can give you tips on which products might be right for you.

Clean beauty products

The retailer carries over 1,800 beauty products that are high-performing, non-toxic, cruelty-free, and many that are vegan and organic. Hundreds of potentially harmful ingredients are banned from the products on CNF’s shelves, including parabens, coal tar dyes, parfum, siloxanes, and more — the brand has tighter restrictions in this regard than the government authorities.

Items for all types of diets and dietary restrictions

If you’re looking for the largest stock of foods for those with allergies or other dietary restrictions, Community Natural Foods is your go-to spot. The 10,000-square-foot store has countless vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, low-carb, and low/no-sugar choices and alternatives to keep your house stocked, all bearing CNF’s stamp of approval.

Savings galore

CNF strives to offer low prices to its customers, with a special deal of the week on a particular item or brand, and more than 1,000 sale items at any given time.

Plus, CNF offers price matching on flyer pricing and a daily seniors’ discount of 5%.

An amazing membership program

By joining CNF’s membership program — which is absolutely free — you can get an extra 10% off all sale items every day, access to Member Appreciation Day storewide sales of 15% off, 40% off Vendor Pop Up sales, 30% off flash sales, and even a free gift on your birthday.

A “support local” ethos

CNF proudly sells thousands of local products and works hard to support and engage with local farms. That’s why more than 2,500 products at the store are Alberta local, from nearby farmers or companies.

The brand is also a prominent sponsor of events in the community, from Folk Fest and the Fringe Festival to Edmonton Pride. Also, $1 from every purchase of a featured drink from the cafe goes to the Edmonton Food Bank.

A focus on sustainability

Shoppers can also buy hundreds of different items from the store in bulk and can bring their own bags and containers to fill up to avoid plastic waste. Every time you use your own container or reusable bag at CNF, you receive a two-cent credit, which you can choose to donate to a local charity through the Change for the Earth program.

The retailer matches all of these donations, which this month go to Nature Alberta.

You can also shop bulk on Sundays and bring your own container to get 15% off!

Educational wellness events and knowledge sharing

The store goes beyond supplying food and other products for the health-conscious. The CNF also regularly hosts live talks and how-to events and webinars for those wanting to learn more.

If that wasn’t enough, the brand has a wealth of articles and recipes available on its website for those needing further guidance on their health journey.

Community cafes

If you can’t decide on a meal for dinner, or need a quick lunch option or a tasty snack, CNF’s community cafes offer fresh juices, smoothies, elixirs and locally-made meals to go.

Those who shop the grand opening weekend, from Friday, June 9, through Sunday, June 11, will get up to 50% off their favourite brands, and the first 50 people who spend $50 or more in-store will also get a free bag of merchandise. Plus, there’s loads of free samples and entertainment to enjoy.

Community Natural Food's opening weekend June 9 to June 11