NewsDevelopmentUrbanized

This is what the upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium might look like

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Sep 5 2024, 9:41 pm
This is what the upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium might look like

Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium could be getting a whole host of new upgrades.

That is, if City Council can find the funds to do it. The nearly 50-year-old stadium is aging, and upgrades are needed in order to align the outdated design with modern event standards and “enhance the overall experience.”

City Council has approved the project to complete the necessary work, though the full scope of the upgrades requires “substantial capital investment.”

“If and when that funding is approved, the design and construction of the stadium modernization can begin.”

The City of Edmonton and the new owner of the Edmonton Elks, Larry Thompson, are reportedly discussing upgrades to the CFL team’s home.

Renderings of an updated Commonwealth Stadium were uploaded by the City of Edmonton:

Exterior of Commowealth Stadium rendering

City of Edmonton

Gate 9 rendering

City of Edmonton

East Market Concessions rendering

City of Edmonton

According to the City of Edmonton’s website, upgrades to the 56,000-seat stadium would improve flow in the concourse and address challenges such as access to the concession and overall accessibility.

For those who have attended recent concerts at Commonwealth Stadium, including Metallica and Pink, you’re likely more than familiar with how crowded that concourse gets when the stadium is packed!

Concourse - Concession Entry rendering

City of Edmonton

Commonwealth Stadium

City of Edmonton

What do you think? Is it time for Commonwealth Stadium to be upgraded? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen

Allison Stephen is an Edmonton-based writer.

+ News
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop