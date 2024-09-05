Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium could be getting a whole host of new upgrades.

That is, if City Council can find the funds to do it. The nearly 50-year-old stadium is aging, and upgrades are needed in order to align the outdated design with modern event standards and “enhance the overall experience.”

City Council has approved the project to complete the necessary work, though the full scope of the upgrades requires “substantial capital investment.”

“If and when that funding is approved, the design and construction of the stadium modernization can begin.”

The City of Edmonton and the new owner of the Edmonton Elks, Larry Thompson, are reportedly discussing upgrades to the CFL team’s home.

Renderings of an updated Commonwealth Stadium were uploaded by the City of Edmonton:

According to the City of Edmonton’s website, upgrades to the 56,000-seat stadium would improve flow in the concourse and address challenges such as access to the concession and overall accessibility.

For those who have attended recent concerts at Commonwealth Stadium, including Metallica and Pink, you’re likely more than familiar with how crowded that concourse gets when the stadium is packed!

What do you think? Is it time for Commonwealth Stadium to be upgraded? Let us know in the comments.