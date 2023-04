A big new Co-op grocery store is set to be built in the neighbourhood of Orchards located in south Edmonton.

The North Central Co-op stated in a news release that plans were “well underway” to start construction on a new Co-op food store and pharmacy in Orchards. The location will be the third multi-development location for North Central Co-op and will include a food store and pharmacy near the existing gas bar, car wash, and Co-op liquor store.

North Central Co-op has grown to serve communities in Edmonton, Fort Saskatchewan, Legal, Spruce Grove, Sherwood Park, and St. Albert.

The new Orchards Co-op food store will bring over 60 jobs to the community, per its news release.

Co-op has been making moves lately, previously announcing a massive location just west of Calgary earlier this year.