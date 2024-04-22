The City of Edmonton is hiring for tons of jobs and some pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck: the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs right now, and some pay more than $100,000 per year.

The City of Edmonton has hundreds of jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, and some provide outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from council meeting coordinators to peace officers to a senior traffic engineer.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Logistics specialist

Who should apply: Want to help ensure the city runs smoothly? As a logistics specialist with the City of Edmonton, you will support procurement, lifecycle management, logistics, and fleet services and implement continuous improvement initiatives for the city’s Community Standards and Neighbourhoods branch.

Salary: $44.34 to $55.73 per hour

Apply here

Heavy equipment technician — Transit

Who should apply: If you’re a recognized Alberta Heavy Duty Technician or have a Truck and Transport Journeyman Certificate, this may be your role. As a transit heavy equipment technician, you’d be responsible for troubleshooting, repairing, and overhauling engines, brakes, driveline components, and hydraulic systems, as well as performing maintenance checks and diagnostic work on city vehicles and equipment.

Salary:$95,154 per year

Apply here

Indigenous services consultant

Who should apply: Those wanting to make a positive difference in the Edmonton Public Library’s service to Indigenous communities. This position provides expertise and support in developing and delivering services for Indigenous communities, as well as cultural competency, understanding, and learning.

Salary: $81,568 to $104,098 per year

Apply here

Aquatic service person

Who should apply: Do you like keeping things nice and clean? This role is responsible for maintaining city facility cleanliness and ensuring leisure and rec centres are run safely. Duties include cleaning pools, maintaining pool filtration systems, and exterior maintenance.

Salary: $22.07 to $30.61 per hour

Apply here

Transit peace officer

Who should apply: Those looking to help maintain a safe, secure, welcoming, and inclusive environment for passengers throughout the City of Edmonton. As a transit peace officer, you’ll respond to daily situations on the Edmonton Transit Service property.

Salary: $80,252 to $88,919 per year

Apply here

Engineering technologist

Who should apply: Want to keep traffic flowing in the City of Edmonton? In this role, you’d manage the road network and ensure things remain safe for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Additionally, you’d coordinate and facilitate things like on-street construction and special event activities on the streets.

Salary: $64,846.49 to $81,510.89 per year

Apply here

Administrative assistant

Who should apply: For those with a keen eye for organization, this position reports to the branch manager and supports the city Corporate Procurement and Supply Services leadership team. You’ll act as the central coordinator for various branch functions, including requirements of the leadership team, event planning, documentation and establishing processes and procedures, payments, training administration, and travel expense claims management.

Salary: $51,769.02 to $64,846.49 per year

Apply here

Building automation technologist

Who should apply: Know a thing or two about HVAC technology? As a building automation technologist, you’ll be at the forefront of advanced and specialized work, utilizing cutting-edge technology to optimize HVAC systems.

Salary: $100,238.620 per year

Apply here