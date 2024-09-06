The City of Edmonton is hiring and many jobs pay over $100K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig? You’re in luck: the City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs this September, and some pay more than $100,000 per year.

The City has countless jobs available, from full-time and part-time to contract work, with some providing outstanding benefits. There’s something for everyone, too, with open positions ranging from accountants to peace officers to labourers.

Here are some jobs you can grab at the City of Edmonton that pay a pretty penny.

Business analyst

Who should apply: As a business analyst with the City’s Corporate Procurement and Supply Services, this role is responsible for developing and implementing strategic initiatives, policies, and procedures to enhance efficiency and align with organizational goals.

Salary: $96,227 to $121,588 per year

Apply here

Transit scheduling assistant

Who should apply: Help keep Edmonton Transit running smoothly and on time as a transit scheduling assistant. This role is responsible for maintaining all sign-up and service changes, including schedules, maps, running boards, and reports.

Salary: $85,846 per year

Apply here

Member experience liaison

Who should apply: As an ambassador at City of Edmonton fitness centres, gyms, indoor playgrounds and field houses, you’d be the point of contact for everything from conducting facility tours to monitoring equipment inventory and providing guests with information.

Salary: $19.84 to $23.13 per hour

Apply here

LRT track maintainer

Who should apply: If you’re interested in the safety and security of the LRT’s daily commuters, this is the job for you! In this role, you’d be performing track maintenance and repair, as well as routine maintenance of Edmonton’s LRT rail tracks.

Salary: $71,370 per year

Apply here

You might also like: A wicked fairytale resort in Alberta finally has an opening date

This is what the upgrades to Commonwealth Stadium might look like

"F*ck Ukraine": Car vandalized in Alberta sparks outrage

Emergency communications officer

Who should apply: If you thrive in a fast-paced, high-stress environment, the City of Edmonton is looking for emergency communications officers to evaluate calls received on the police emergency and non-emergency lines.

Salary: $58,698 to $66,985 per year

Apply here

Building safety codes officer

Who should apply: Those keen on maintaining high building safety code standards should consider applying to this role. Duties include examining plans and permit application reviews for newly constructed and renovated buildings and structures, as well as coaching applicants on resolving issues related to permit applications.

Salary: $93,066 to $116,957 per year

Apply here

Accountant

Who should apply: This role involves technical accounting work and reporting to a senior accountant in the Business Financial Analytics — Capital Project team at the City of Edmonton.

Salary: $85,037 to $106,761 per year

Apply here

Workforce planning analyst

Who should apply: This role manages the planning, forecasting, scheduling, and reporting for the City’s 311 and customer access section. In this position, you’d play a key part in ensuring strategic goals are achieved by identifying cost savings, promoting efficiencies, and increasing operational productivity.

Salary: $61,667 to $77,258 per year

Apply here