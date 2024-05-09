The City of Edmonton just revealed the opening dates for outdoor pools

Edmonton’s outdoor pools are finally opening, and you can swim while soaking up the sun just in time for the long weekend.

The city announced this morning that the Queen Elizabeth Outdoor Pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 18, weather permitting.

The Fred Broadstock Outdoor Pool is set to open for the season on Saturday, May 25.

The Oliver Outdoor Pool and the Borden Natural Swimming Pool will open sometime in June.

We’re also excited to see that, after four years of rehabilitation work, the Mill Creek Outdoor Pool is scheduled to reopen this summer.

Starting this Saturday, timed entries will be available for Queen Elizabeth for its opening day on May 18.

There will be four timed entry opportunities at each site during the day. Drop-in access will depend on the site capacity minus the timed entry opportunities. You can book a time online to secure a spot and skip any potential lineup during public swim times.

Pool hours of operation are subject to change, and pools may close due to bad weather. The outdoor pool status is updated twice daily between 10 am and 2 pm via the City’s Facility Notifications here.

Happy swimming!