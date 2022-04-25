Cirque du Soleil is back in Edmonton for a wild show this summer

This summer, a high-flying show is coming to Edmonton as Cirque du Soleil’s OVO swings into Rogers Place Arena.

“OVO is a colourful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement,” the entertainment company said in a news release.

“Through show-stopping acrobatics highlighting the unique personalities and abilities of selected insect species, OVO explores the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.”

OVO will perform at the Rogers Place from July 13 to 17, 2022, for eight performances.

Tickets went on sale online exclusively to Club Cirque members on Monday, April 25. The general on-sale starts on May 2.

The show has mighty crickets bouncing off trampolines to a hypnotic spider contorting inside her web.

Composed of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO (“egg” in Portuguese) brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body.

Since its opening in Montreal in 2009, OVO has thrilled more than seven million people in 155 cities in 26 different countries.

So, there you have it. Cirque is back in Edmonton this July, and you won’t want to miss this show. Sounds like it’s going to be a good one!

OVO Cirque du Soleil

When: July 13 to 17, 2022

Where: Rogers Place

Tickets: General on-sale starts May 2