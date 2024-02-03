Makar refers to his hardest shot as a "Bouch Bomb" to Oilers' McDavid

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard may not be participating in the 2024 All-Star Game, but his skills are still getting recognition.

Many Oilers fans felt that Bouchard was worthy of being in the All-Star game, as his 11 goals are tied for sixth amongst NHL defencemen, while he sits solely in sixth for points with 43. Despite not being voted into the game, fans and players alike have taken notice of how good the 24-year-old is.

Competing in the All-Stars Skills Competition last night was Colorado Avalanche’s Cale Makar, who is regarded by most as the best defenceman in the NHL. The 25-year-old superstar placed second to Connor McDavid in the event, while winning the hardest-shot competition. After firing two shots that registered at 102.5 and 101.4 mph, Makar was quick to mention the Oilers defenceman.



“That’s a Bouch Bomb right there,” Makar said to Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

“That’s a bouch bomb right there” -Makar after his 102mph shot pic.twitter.com/el4805AhVW — Aman Seth (@AmanVasi) February 3, 2024

Given Bouchard’s ability to let it fly from the point, Oilers fans have dubbed his shot a “Bouch Bomb.” Clearly, Makar has been paying attention.

Bouchard has yet to appear in an All-Star Game at the NHL level, but did compete in the hardest-shot challenge at the AHL All-Star Game during the 2019-20 season as a member of the Bakersfield Condors. He placed second in the event with a shot at 103 mph, placing second to only Martin Frk, who unleashed a ridiculous shot that clocked in at 109.2 mph.

Given Bouchard’s immense talent, along with the fact he plays on an immensely skilled Oilers team, it should be only a matter of time before fans across the league are able to see the “Bouch Bomb” on display at an NHL All-Star game.