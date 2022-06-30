Christopher Nolan is one of the greatest directors of his generation and now you can see some of his finest work during a huge movie marathon in Edmonton, all in IMAX, too.

The Telus World of Science (TWOS) is holding a “NolanFest” in August and we can not wait to see Nolan’s iconic films.

“Take a cinematic journey through some of Christopher Nolan’s most popular films and explore the boundaries of the human mind, the physical world, and time and space itself,” the TWOS website says.

“All of the selected films were filmed at least partially with IMAX cameras and are meant to be seen on the GIANT screen!”

You might also like: Freeland says gas price tax break is on the table but green transition is "urgent"

A mansion for sale just outside of Edmonton had its price dropped by $1M (PHOTOS)

El Mero Mero Taqueria: We checked out YEG's new Mexican taco spot (PHOTOS)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TELUS World of Science Edm (@twosedm)

A different Nolan movie will be screened starting August 11 and will run until August 14.

We can’t wait to check out Inception, The Dark Knight, and Dunkirk. An additional ticket is required for the films and you can purchase tickets here.

NolanFest at TWOS

When: August 11-14, 2022

Where: Telus World of Science ( 11211 142nd Street NW, Edmonton)

Tickets: Tickets can be found here