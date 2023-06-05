13 summer vacay spots out of YEG with flights less than your car payment
If you’re looking to get far away from the city this summer but don’t want to break the bank, here’s your chance.
We searched online for the best budget destinations this summer and discovered a ton of fantastic places. From Houston to Palm Springs, check out these incredible destinations you can fly to for less than $250 roundtrip.
Houston, Texas
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 15 to 23
Airline: Air Canada, United
Price: $248
- You might also like:
- "It wasn't very smart": Pietrangelo says he regrets slash on Oilers' Draisaitl
- 7 spots for the best donuts in Edmonton you have to try
- Canadian librarian takes second place during "Jeopardy!" match
Nashville, Tennessee
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 8 to 15
Airline: Flair
Price: $160
Toronto, Ontario
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 11 to 17
Airline: Lynx Air
Price: $116
Los Angeles, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 31 to September 9
Airline: Flair
Price: $108
Vancouver, BC
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 10 to 16
Airline: Flair
Price: $60
Las Vegas, Nevada
View this post on Instagram
Dates: June 16 to 22
Airline: Swoop
Price: $162
Montreal, Quebec
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 25 to September 1
Airline: Flair
Price: $114
Phoenix, Arizona
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 17 to 23
Airline: WestJet
Price: $227
Ottawa, Ontario
View this post on Instagram
Dates: July 23 to August 1
Airline: Flair
Price: $92
Seattle, Washington
View this post on Instagram
Dates: July 6 to 12
Airline: Air Canada
Price: $247
Portland, Oregon
View this post on Instagram
Dates: July 13 to 19
Airline: Air Canada
Price: $247
Quebec City, Quebec
View this post on Instagram
Dates: August 28 to September 4
Airline: Flair
Price: $170
Palm Springs, California
View this post on Instagram
Dates: July 20 to 26
Airline: WestJet
Price: $227