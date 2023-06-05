NewsTravel Deals

13 summer vacay spots out of YEG with flights less than your car payment

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jun 5 2023, 4:17 pm
@argenel/Instagram │ @stevenjay/Instagram

If you’re looking to get far away from the city this summer but don’t want to break the bank, here’s your chance.

We searched online for the best budget destinations this summer and discovered a ton of fantastic places. From Houston to Palm Springs, check out these incredible destinations you can fly to for less than $250 roundtrip.

Houston, Texas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Houston (@visit_houston)

Dates: June 15 to 23
Airline: Air Canada, United
Price: $248

Nashville, Tennessee

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nashville Tennessee (@nashvilletn)

Dates: June 8 to 15
Airline: Flair
Price: $160

Toronto, Ontario

Dates: June 11 to 17
Airline: Lynx Air
Price: $116

Los Angeles, California

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Discover Los Angeles (@discoverla)

Dates: August 31 to September 9
Airline: Flair
Price: $108

Vancouver, BC

Dates: June 10 to 16
Airline: Flair
Price: $60

Las Vegas, Nevada

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Las Vegas (@vegas)

Dates: June 16 to 22
Airline: Swoop
Price: $162

Montreal, Quebec

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Dates: August 25 to September 1
Airline: Flair
Price: $114

Phoenix, Arizona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: August 17 to 23
Airline: WestJet
Price: $227

Ottawa, Ontario

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ottawa Tourism (@ottawatourism)

Dates: July 23 to August 1
Airline: Flair
Price: $92

Seattle, Washington

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Seattle (@visitseattle)


Dates: July 6 to 12
Airline: Air Canada
Price: $247

Portland, Oregon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Portland (@portland)


Dates: July 13 to 19
Airline: Air Canada
Price: $247

Quebec City, Quebec

Dates: August 28 to September 4
Airline: Flair
Price: $170

Palm Springs, California

Dates: July 20 to 26
Airline: WestJet
Price: $227

