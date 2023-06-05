13 summer vacay spots out of YEG with flights less than your car payment

If you’re looking to get far away from the city this summer but don’t want to break the bank, here’s your chance.

We searched online for the best budget destinations this summer and discovered a ton of fantastic places. From Houston to Palm Springs, check out these incredible destinations you can fly to for less than $250 roundtrip.

Houston, Texas

Dates: June 15 to 23

Airline: Air Canada, United

Price: $248

Nashville, Tennessee

Dates: June 8 to 15

Airline: Flair

Price: $160

Toronto, Ontario

Dates: June 11 to 17

Airline: Lynx Air

Price: $116

Los Angeles, California

Dates: August 31 to September 9

Airline: Flair

Price: $108

Vancouver, BC

Dates: June 10 to 16

Airline: Flair

Price: $60

Las Vegas, Nevada

Dates: June 16 to 22

Airline: Swoop

Price: $162

Montreal, Quebec

Dates: August 25 to September 1

Airline: Flair

Price: $114

Phoenix, Arizona

Dates: August 17 to 23

Airline: WestJet

Price: $227

Ottawa, Ontario

Dates: July 23 to August 1

Airline: Flair

Price: $92

Seattle, Washington

Dates: July 6 to 12

Airline: Air Canada

Price: $247

Portland, Oregon

Dates: July 13 to 19

Airline: Air Canada

Price: $247

Quebec City, Quebec

Dates: August 28 to September 4

Airline: Flair

Price: $170

Palm Springs, California

Dates: July 20 to 26

Airline: WestJet

Price: $227