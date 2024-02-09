NewsTravel Deals

7 cheap spring break flights from Edmonton to someplace hot and sunny

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Feb 9 2024, 4:59 pm
jdross75/Shutterstock︱frank_peters/Shutterstock

We could all use a little getaway from time to time, and with spring break quickly approaching, there’s no better time to escape Edmonton for somewhere warm and sunny.

Plus, with the cost of everything blowing up our wallets these days, the lower the price of a getaway, the better. We rounded up a list of cheap spring break flights that Edmontonians can hop on for less than $400 roundtrip.

So, pack your bags and don’t forget some sunscreen! Escape the snow and ice with one of these fabulous destinations.

Phoenix

cheap flights edmonton

Gregory E. Clifford/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: March 10 to 19
Cost: $167

Las Vegas

Edmonton flights winter

f11photo/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: March 11 to 20
Cost: $182

Palm Springs

gg-foto/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: March 4 to 13
Cost: $397

Cancun

spring break flights

Lev Levin/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: March 8 to 16
Cost: $397

San Francisco

spring break flights

Travel Stock/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: March 4 to 13
Cost: $307

Puerto Vallarta

spring break flights

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: March 28 to April 4
Cost: $349

Los Angeles

spring break flights

Marek Masik/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: March 30 to April 5
Cost: $356

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Google Flights.
  2. Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
  3. Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in March.

When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.

Safe travels!

