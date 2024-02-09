7 cheap spring break flights from Edmonton to someplace hot and sunny
We could all use a little getaway from time to time, and with spring break quickly approaching, there’s no better time to escape Edmonton for somewhere warm and sunny.
Plus, with the cost of everything blowing up our wallets these days, the lower the price of a getaway, the better. We rounded up a list of cheap spring break flights that Edmontonians can hop on for less than $400 roundtrip.
So, pack your bags and don’t forget some sunscreen! Escape the snow and ice with one of these fabulous destinations.
Phoenix
Airline: Flair
When: March 10 to 19
Cost: $167
Las Vegas
Airline: Flair
When: March 11 to 20
Cost: $182
Palm Springs
Airline: WestJet
When: March 4 to 13
Cost: $397
Cancun
Airline: Flair
When: March 8 to 16
Cost: $397
San Francisco
Airline: Air Canada
When: March 4 to 13
Cost: $307
Puerto Vallarta
Airline: Flair
When: March 28 to April 4
Cost: $349
Los Angeles
Airline: Air Canada
When: March 30 to April 5
Cost: $356
How to book these flight deals
- Go to Google Flights.
- Enter Edmonton (YEG) in the “Explore” tab.
- Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you with the lowest fare. We went with a week-long trip in March.
When seeking deals on airfare, be sure to search on Flight Hub. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be available.
Safe travels!