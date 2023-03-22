Castella Cheesecake is about to make sure there is one more amazing place to eat at West Edmonton Mall.

This BC-based cheesecake shop is super popular. The Calgary outpost just opened (the first outside Vancouver) and YEG is next.

This Japanese-style pastry bakery in WEM will be opening on Friday, March 24.

It seems like this popular dessert shop is growing quickly due to the passion people have for these baked treats.

Known for its wide array of cheesecakes, tarts, and tiramisu, this is going to be one sweet spot for Calgary’s already fantastic dessert scene.

It’s hard just to pick out what to order when visiting Castella Cheesecake.

The cheesecake souffle combines two already perfect desserts and makes something even better, while the molten cheese tarts are creamy, decadent, and a little smaller for a quick bite.

The tiramisu cups are great on the go and made in-house, infused with coffee liqueur.

The one item you definitely have to get, the most popular item on the menu, is the Basque Cheesecake.

The special Basque Cheesecake is very similar to the classic New York-style cheesecake but beautifully “burnt” on the top. This is an extra rich, burnt on the outside and smooth creamy on the inside, one-of-a-kind dessert.

There’s nothing else like this in Edmonton.

If you’re at the mall, or just craving an amazing dessert, check this place out.

Castella Cheesecake

Address: West Edmonton Mall (Ground Floor Next to The Bay)

Instagram