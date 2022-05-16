If you have been jamming to Adele tunes since she dropped her 30 album last fall, this is for you. A candlelight Adele tribute concert is coming to Edmonton next month.

The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Thursday, June 30.

Tickets range between $40 and $50, with the show being held at The Pioneers Cabin at 9430 Scona Road NW.

The 13 song setlist is as follows:

Hello

Rumour Has It

Make You Feel My Love

Water Under the Bridge

Oh My God

Someone Like You

Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Chasing Pavements

Skyfall

When We Were Young

Set Fire to the Rain

Easy On Me

Rolling in the Deep

Get ready to hear Adele’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We can’t wait to hear “When We Were Young” and “Make you Feel My Love.”

If you can’t make it to this show, go easy on yourself. Another Adele candlelight concert in Edmonton is scheduled for July 28, and tickets are still available for the two shows.