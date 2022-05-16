A candlelight Adele tribute concert is coming to Edmonton next month
If you have been jamming to Adele tunes since she dropped her 30 album last fall, this is for you. A candlelight Adele tribute concert is coming to Edmonton next month.
The show will be put on by Fever, with two evening shows on Thursday, June 30.
Tickets range between $40 and $50, with the show being held at The Pioneers Cabin at 9430 Scona Road NW.
The 13 song setlist is as follows:
- Hello
- Rumour Has It
- Make You Feel My Love
- Water Under the Bridge
- Oh My God
- Someone Like You
- Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
- Chasing Pavements
- Skyfall
- When We Were Young
- Set Fire to the Rain
- Easy On Me
- Rolling in the Deep
Get ready to hear Adele’s catalogue of hits through the magic of an instrumental reinterpretation. We can’t wait to hear “When We Were Young” and “Make you Feel My Love.”
If you can’t make it to this show, go easy on yourself. Another Adele candlelight concert in Edmonton is scheduled for July 28, and tickets are still available for the two shows.