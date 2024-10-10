AGLC approves Camrose Casino to relocate to Edmonton

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) has approved the Camrose Casino to relocate to southwest Edmonton.

The AGLC stated in a news release that “after careful consideration of objections and support, the AGLC Board has approved the application from Camrose Casino to relocate to Edmonton. The casino will remain in the rural pool for charitable gaming events.”

It went on to say that in balancing all the options, the decision to approve the application will “support continuous business operations, provide jobs for Albertans and will significantly improve returns for rural charities with minimal impact to charities assigned to the Edmonton pool.”

“This relocation will result in significant additional revenue for the Government of Alberta which in turn contributes to the foundational services that Albertans rely on.”

There are several steps the casino operator must still complete, including ensuring all land use permits, zoning and development approvals are in place, construction of the facility and ensuring all federal, provincial, and municipal legislation, regulations and policies are met before AGLC issues a casino facility licence.

The casino would take up an empty lot at 420 Parsons Road and is anticipated to hold nearly 500 slot machines, 25 table games, and eight poker tables.