Tickets to Oilers-Stars Western Conference Finals series go on sale today

Edmonton Oilers fans will be able to snatch up tickets to the Western Conference Finals starting today.

After the team dispatched the Vancouver Canucks in seven games, they will now set their sights on the Dallas Stars, a reignition of a playoff rivalry from the late 1990s. The first two games will be held in Texas, but Games 3 and 4 will be hosted in the Alberta capital, along with a potential Game 6.

Tickets for those three games go on sale on the Ticketmaster website at noon MT today.

The schedule for when these home games are set to take place is the following:

Game 3: May 27, 6:30 pm MT

Game 4: May 29, 6:30 pm MT

Game 6: June 2, time TBD

On top of fans being inside the building for the series, the Oilers will also continue to host their free outdoor viewing parties around the arena. The party has been going hard all postseason long as fans have packed the Ice District plaza and the fan park beside the arena to watch the game on the big screen.

Those two areas will also be open during the first two road games of the series, along with an indoor watch party inside Rogers Place. Tickets cost just $5 per person. They can also be purchased on the Ticketmaster website.

The @Rogers Road Game Watch Party is back TOMORROW at #RogersPlace! Don't miss your @EdmontonOilers in Game 1️⃣ of the Western Conference Final! Get your tickets today!

🎫: https://t.co/Jz18q6sRAh

— Rogers Place (@RogersPlace) May 22, 2024

The road game watch parties are expected to be put on for each away game in the series, which are currently scheduled for the following dates:

Game 1: May 23, 6:30 pm MT

Game 2: May 25, 6 pm MT

Game 5: May 31, time TBD

Game 7: June 4, time TBD

Oilers fans have shown just how passionate they are throughout the playoffs. They went wild in the streets after a tense Game 7 victory over the Canucks and provided one of the best crowd moments of the entire season after Evander Kane interrupted their singing of Bon Jovi in Game 6.

As they're in the midst of singing, Oil Country celebrates a fifth goal. 🎶
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 19, 2024

There is no question that Oil Country is giving a whole new meaning to home-ice advantage this season, and does it ever look like a fun atmosphere to be a part of.