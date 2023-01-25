Booster Juice named one of the best companies to work for in Canada

We love a good smoothie, and not only does Booster Juice knock its smoothie game out of the park, but they have also just been named one of the best companies to work for in Canada by Forbes.

Forbes has released its list of Canada’s Best Employers of 2023, and one Edmonton-based company landed at #274 on the 300 company list.

The first Booster Juice location opened in Sherwood Park, just east of Edmonton, in November 1999 and the company now employs 500 people.

Another Edmonton-based company performed very well on the list, with PCL Construction coming in at #19.

The top 10 best employers in Canada for 2023 according to Forbes were:

Sheridan College based out of Oakville, Ontario Canadian Mental Health Association based out of Toronto, Ontario Keg Steakhouse and Bar, based out of Richmond, BC Ericcson, based out of Stockholm, Sweden Export Development Canada, based out of Ottawa, Ontario Carleton University, based out of Ottawa, Ontario Hyrdo-Quebec, based out of Montreal, Quebec Cisco Systems, based out of San Jose, California Microsoft, based out of Seattle, Washington OpenText, based out of Waterloo, Ontario

