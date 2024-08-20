Former Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom doesn’t seem to hold any bitterness as to how his NHL career ended.

While first reported nearly two weeks ago, the 31-year-old officially retired this morning.

A standout defenceman who was still seeing steady improvement, Klefbom hadn’t played since the 2019-20 season due to a nagging shoulder injury. He underwent surgery in hopes of fixing the issue, though he admitted shortly after the operation that he wasn’t sure when or if he would be able to return.

While his retirement from the NHL was undoubtedly a frustrating end to a promising career, Klefbom seems to be in good spirits, viewing his time in the league as a major success.

“I’m just grateful that I got a chance to play as many games as I did,” Klefbom said in an NHLPA social media post.

“I’m just grateful that I got the chance to play as many games as I did.” After 378 NHL games, all with the @EdmontonOilers, we wish Oscar Klefbom all the best of luck in future endeavours as he announces his retirement. pic.twitter.com/Q7lucX6tBa — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 20, 2024

Klefbom, who was selected 19th overall in 2011, logged 378 career games with the Oilers. Over that span, he managed 34 goals and 156 points while often being used in a top-pairing role. He also appeared in 16 playoff outings, with two goals and seven points.

Following Klefbom’s departure, the Oilers struggled to find a top-pairing left-handed defenceman. This glaring issue hurt what was otherwise a Stanley Cup-contending roster. Former general manager Ken Holland eventually fixed that problem by acquiring Mattias Ekholm from the Nashville Predators in a blockbuster deal days ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.

Despite it being some time since Klefbom last suited up for the Oilers, he is still beloved by the fan base. During their latest playoff run, he recorded a message to show support for his team, which was played on the jumbotron. Those in attendance at Rogers Place were thrilled by the gesture.

A mid-game message from Klef to keep the energy 🆙 💙🧡 pic.twitter.com/G97uTrkvs4 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) May 30, 2024

While Klefbom’s playing career is over, there have been reports that he is interested in remaining involved in the game in some fashion.