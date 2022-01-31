Blowing snow advisory in effect as Edmonton could see winds up to 80 km/h

Brace yourselves — a blowing snow advisory remains in effect for Edmonton on Monday, with the possibility of wind gusts up to 80 km/h.

Environment Canada initially issued the statement on Sunday afternoon, and it was renewed at 8:29 am on Monday for Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

The advisory cites “poor visibility in snow and blowing snow, with strong wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.” Winds are expected to develop this morning and end in the late afternoon.

The government weather agency issues blowing snow advisories when winds are expected to create blowing snow, giving poor visibility of 800 metres or less for at least three hours.

During this time, says Environment Canada, travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.

The government weather agency suggests that locals and visitors to the region continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Edmontonians should also ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals.

A statement issued by the Alberta RCMP on Monday morning says that police are cautioning against travel on some highways and roadways in north, central, and eastern Alberta due to weather.

“Expect icy, blizzard conditions with lower visibility on roadways throughout the Edmonton area, and Highway 2 from Ponoka north to St. Albert,” reads the statement, adding that a number of collisions have already been reported near Morinville, Redwater, and Vegreville.

RCMP advise that, if travel is absolutely necessary, motorists should use extreme caution and check 511 Alberta regularly for the most up-to-date information on highway conditions.

It’s -15ºC in Edmonton at the time of writing, feeling more like -26ºC with the windchill. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of -9ºC on Monday with a 30% chance of flurries.