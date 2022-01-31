Blowing snow advisory issued for Edmonton with winds up to 80 km/h expected

Brace for some wicked winter weather, Edmonton. The Monday commute is looking to be filled with wind and snow.

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for the City of Edmonton at 4:39 pm on Sunday, stating that winds gusting to 80 km/h and falling snow will create poor visibility in blowing snow Monday morning into Monday evening.

Use extra caution if you’re on the the roads, as travel is expected to be hazardous in some locations.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions,” says Environment Canada.

Edmonton is one of seven other spots in the province that’s currently under a blowing snow advisory.

Blowing snow advisories are issued when winds are expected to create blowing snow giving poor visibility to 800 metres or less for at least three hours. Environment Canada advises to continue monitoring alerts and forecasts issued for the latest updates.

Earlier Sunday, a special weather statement was issued for Edmonton.

According to the federal weather agency, along the foothills snowfall accumulations could exceed 10 cm, but elsewhere only a few cm are expected.