Special weather statement issued for Edmonton with snow, winds expected

Batten down the hatches. A special weather statement is in effect for Edmonton, with strong winds and some snow expected.

Environment Canada issued the watch Sunday morning, advising that an area of snow and strong winds will develop tonight over central Alberta and move southward early Monday morning.

You might also like: A river in Alberta has been named one of the best fishing spots in Canada

You can fly from Edmonton to Hawaii for under $410 roundtrip this spring

10 Alberta cities where you can still get a three-bedroom house under $250K

“Snowfall amounts across the region will vary, but a general 5 to 10 cm can be expected north and west of Edmonton, while areas around the Capital region can expect up to 5 cm,” the EC stated.

“Areas over southern Alberta could see up to 2 to 4 cm by Monday afternoon. The only exception to this will be along the southern foothills where snowfall accumulations could exceed 10 cm.”

The federal weather agency also added that there is a slight risk of freezing rain over central Alberta overnight.

The special weather statement covers much of the province.

In addition to the snow and freezing rain risk, the winds will be howling across Edmonton and the province.

“Strong northwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h will also develop Sunday night,” the agency said.

“In combination with the freshly fallen snow, low visibilities in blowing snow can be expected over central Alberta tonight and across southern Alberta on Monday.”