A little taste of the east coast is expanding in Edmonton. A second Blowers & Grafton location is opening its doors in our city later this week.

The location will open on Wednesday, October 27, and is located at 6255 Currents Drive.

It’s the second location in our city, with a Blowers & Grafton on Whyte Avenue as well.

The chain is known for its authentic Halifax street food, like Halifax donairs and garlic fingers to mini lobster rolls and chips.

Blowers & Grafton- Windermere

Address: 6255 Currents Drive, Edmonton

Phone: 780-758-6424

