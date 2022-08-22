Bistro Praha in Edmonton receives major shoutout from The New York Times

Bistro Praha is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, and now The New York Times knows it too.

A self-described “central classic European kitchen,” this spot has been open longer than 40 years and serves up authentic versions of goulash, cabbage soup, wiener schnitzel, and more.

Canadian correspondent Ian Austen recently featured the restaurant in a New York Times article, calling it “among the rare spots to find a formula that has ensured longevity in a generally difficult business.”

You should definitely check this long-standing place out, and make sure to check underneath your chair if you do. Notable people have been known to autograph the underside of the chairs here.

Austen occasionally reviews restaurants for the Times, specifically for spots he feels “have found a magic combination of distinctive food, great service and a friendly atmosphere that has given them longevity in a business known for short life spans.”

It’s so cool that Bistro Praha had that same vibe and now even more people will know about it.

Austen noted that besides the menu offering dishes like schnitzel, smoked pork shoulder and roast duck, sauerkraut, and dumplings, the space was often filled with customers who appeared to be regulars and that it was always busy.

The legendary Joni Mitchell is among the names of many on one of the pieces of furniture in there.

Apparently, nearly every celebrity who has visited Bistro Praha has ordered the fried cheese dish served with homemade tartar sauce.

For more information, check out the New York Times article here.

Bistro Praha

Address: 10117 – 101 Street, Edmonton

