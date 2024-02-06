Betting site gives Oilers best odds to win Stanley Cup

The Edmonton Oilers are now the favourite to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to at least one sports betting website.

DraftKings recently released their latest odds on who will be the next team crowned NHL champions. The Oilers, who were second-last in the entire league in early November, have rocketed to the top of the list with odds set at +700.

A 16-game winning streak has a lot to do with why the Oilers have suddenly become Stanley Cup favourites. Before the streak started on December 21, the team was below .500 with a 13-15-1 record and out of a playoff spot. As they prepare to go for an NHL record-tying 17th consecutive victory against the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, the Oilers are firmly in a playoff spot with a 29-15-1 record.

Despite holding the best odds, the team doesn’t currently rank in the top five in the league. Edmonton’s 59 points have them tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning for 10th place.

The Vancouver Canucks currently occupy the league’s top spot with 71 points, but oddsmakers aren’t convinced. They have the Pacific Division leaders eighth in odds at the cup at +1300, making them third among Canadian teams behind both the Oilers and Winnipeg Jets (+1200).

Coming right behind the Oilers is the Colorado Avalanche, whose odds sit slightly below Edmonton at +750. The 2022 Stanley Cup champions are having themselves another great year, with superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar leading the way.

The Boston Bruins are tied with the Avalanche behind the Oilers. Despite losing key players Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci over the summer, the team seems determined to make up for a disappointing first-round exit from last year’s playoffs.

As it stands for Edmonton’s opponent tonight — the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights — oddsmakers don’t love them, but they don’t hate them either. They are tied with the Canucks and Dallas Stars at +1300.