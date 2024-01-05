New year, new fit: 10 best vintage and thrift stores in Edmonton
If you want to revamp your wardrobe or home decor, there’s no better time than the new year!
Not only is it a fresh start, but there are also often sales between Christmas and the first week of January as shops look to sell older stock from the previous year.
If you’re on a budget but feel like you need to change up your style for 2024, these are some of the best places to snag some new-to-you finds in Edmonton!
Mod Uncorked
Tucked away a couple of blocks off of Whyte Avenue is Mod Uncorked, a women-owned vintage/consignment shop that used to be on the north side but has found its newer, bigger location in Ritchie. The shop is filled with art and feels like a space you could spend the day lounging in. It also helps that they have incredible taste and always have something new and unique to offer.
Address: 10003 80th Avenue NW
Goodwill
You can never go wrong with a trip to Goodwill! This non-profit thrift shop has operated in the Edmonton area for over 50 years, and there’s always a treasure or two to be found in the store.
Address: There are five Goodwill locations across Edmonton
Wildrose Vintage
This vintage shop has a very distinct ’90s vibe to it with its retro decor and vintage wares. It’s fun, always has something fresh and unique to see, and is definitely a spot worth checking out!
Address: Upstairs, 10462 82nd Avenue NW
From Another
Selling vintage, streetwear, and sneakers, From Another is an Edmonton-based company that has seen some exciting growth in recent years. Employees have a keen eye for fantastic stock, and the discount rack has some pretty great bargain finds, too.
Address: 10544 82nd Avenue NW
My Favourite Aunt’s
Opening its doors in 1979, My Favourite Aunt’s is one of Edmonton’s first-ever consignment stores and is the perfect place to find a cozy new winter jacket.
Address: 5212 86th Street NW
Plato’s Closet
What: Plato’s Closet is a popular spot for locals with great deals and so many clothes and accessories to look through. The selection can be geared towards younger shoppers, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find something that will suit all ages, especially if you want to add to your accessory collection.
Address: Three locations in Edmonton’s north, south, and west end.
Swish Vintage
There are some incredible pieces to be found at Swish Vintage, including items from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s.
Address: 10826 124th Street
The Come Up
In addition to a mind-blowing collection of rare and unique sneakers, The Come Up specializes in vintage from the 1990s and early 2000s.
Address: 10420 82nd Avenue NW
Blogger Armoire
Blogger Armoire in Edmonton is a curated, luxury designer consignment boutique in the 124th Street area. Whether you’re on the hunt for a vintage Hermes bag or want to add a little Chanel to your life, this is the shop for you.
Address: 12328 104th Avenue NW
Red Pony Consignment
This adorable little consignment shop on the east end of Whyte Avenue offers a beautiful collection of local designers, independent brands, and Canadian labels. It’s the perfect place for finding something that’s totally one-of-a-kind!
Address: 9940 82nd Avenue NW