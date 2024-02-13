6 best stores for sports and the outdoors in Edmonton

Whether you’re swinging the badminton racket indoors or heading to the ODR for a game of shinny, sports are always a fantastic way to break up the winter months.
It’s even better when you can save a couple of bucks on equipment.
So, if you’re looking for an affordable pair of skates or want to freshen up your gear, check out our roundup of Edmonton’s best sporting goods stores.
Totem Outdoor Outfitters
Totem Outdoor Outfitters has provided Edmontonians with new and gently used sporting equipment for the last 50 years. It’s super popular (especially on weekends), reasonably priced, and staff don’t work on commission, so you never feel pressured to buy.
Address: 7430 99th Street NW
United Sport & Cycle
An iconic location on Gateway Boulevard, with its massive Stanely Cup on display, United Sport & Cycle has been providing YEG with bikes and all sorts of sporting goods for nearly 100 years. Anything sport-related you could dream of is under this roof, including a ton of Oilers merch.
Address: 7620 Gateway Boulevard NW
Play it Again Sports
With two convenient locations in Edmonton, Play it Again Sports is a stellar sporting goods chain that buys, sells, and trades various new and secondhand equipment. Not only is it an excellent place for cheap goods, but you can also get cash for bringing in your old gear!
Address: 5239 55th Avenue NW (South) and 13883 156th Street NW (North)
Track N’ Trail
Nordic skiers, hikers, climbers, and trail runners in Edmonton will be familiar with Track N’ Trail, which is located on Whyte Avenue. For 40 years, the company has developed strong ties with local clubs and groups and is a mainstay within the cross-country and backcountry skiing worlds.
Address: 10148 82nd Avenue NW
Pro Hockey Life
Always a reliable spot for hockey equipment, Pro Hockey Life is the world’s largest hockey-centric retailer, with two locations in Edmonton. Whether you’re looking for the latest makes and models of skates, sticks, or goalie gear, this is your spot.
Address: 164 Mayfield Commons, 1412 99th Street NW