Three restrooms in Alberta have been named finalists in a contest that will determine the best restroom in Canada.

The list is heavy with Alberta contenders, with three of the top five located in the province. The Alberta advantage strikes again! Let’s take a look at what they have to offer.

Majesty and Friends – Edmonton

Majesty and Friends is located in Manchester Square in Edmonton, so you already know it’s going to be neat.

The bright mural was inspired by the happiest treat on earth – ice cream. The flooring is Atra Flooring from Liverpool and the sprinkles are made by Urban Walls.

Not only may it be one of the best restrooms in Alberta, it certainly is one of the biggest Instagrammable spots in Edmonton. Pink toilet paper and a cherry brush? Sounds neat to us!

Petro Canada – Niton Junction

The Niton Junction Petro-Canada washrooms aren’t your normal gas station restrooms.

Inside you will find completely touchless sanitary sinks and crystal lights giving an elegant, yet relaxed feel. The washroom stalls are fully enclosed, and each is decorated with a different decorative floor-to-ceiling wall tile and modern light fixtures. Fancy FANCY!

Rollick Co. – Black Diamond

This washroom in Black Diamond, southwest of Calgary, features full-colour graffiti that pays homage to skate culture, connection to place, and the offerings of the shop. A frog pulling a jump off the skate ramp, a fish with legs riding a bike, a Sasquatch on a stand-up paddle board, a UFO, a large earthworm (fishing bait), and an ice fishing hole painted on the ground complete the escape.

A large gold antique mirror dominates one wall, and an XOXO wooden shelf is filled with extra toilet paper.

The contest is being run by Cintas Canada and the public will be able to vote for their favourite of five restrooms.

Last year, Borden Park in Edmonton won the $2,500 prize for being the best restroom in Canada. That city has a title to uphold!

Other restroom contenders are the Toronto Zoo’s African Rainforest Washroom and a restroom in the Versante hotel in Richmond, BC.

To cast your vote for the best restroom in Canada, click here.