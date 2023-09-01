6 of the best places to cry on the University of Alberta campus

We all need good places to cry from time to time, especially during those university years.

From shedding a tear during exams to when we realize the student loan money has dried up and it’s ramen noodles and canned tuna until the end of the semester, we’ve all had those moments where we just need to feel our emotions.

So, with school just around the corner, here are the best places you can go to let out a nice, healthy cry on the University of Alberta campus.

Rutherford Library

As the largest library on campus, Rutherford Library has plenty of nooks and crannies perfect for sitting and shedding a tear or two. Whether you find solace between the shelves on the seventh floor or inside the “Harry Potter” reading room, this is a great place to let it all out.

Dewey’s

The cozy and comforting atmosphere of Dewey’s makes it great for shedding a tear, and the fact that you can pour your heart out over a beer makes it even better. Snuggle into a big, comfy chair, and grab something that will warm you up.

The CCIS Building

A good place to cry can be found in the bathrooms of the top floor and basement of the Centennial Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies (CCIS) building. It’s quiet, and you’ll likely be the only one up there, so don’t be afraid to truly feel your emotions.

Student Union Building

SUB’s warm and inviting atmosphere is just too comforting not to want to shed a tear. Whether you’re curled up on the steps or cuddled around a fireplace, this is one place to cry that just makes sense. Pick up a hot chocolate from The Daily Grind for something extra comforting.

The Fine Arts Building

Have a wail of a cry inside the Fine Arts Building, where you’re more than likely to find someplace isolated where you can let your feelings be known. Plus, with so much artwork throughout the building, you may find something that turns your frown upside down.

Counselling and Clinical Services

Lastly, if your emotions are getting the best of you, check out Counselling and Clinical Services inside of SUB. School is stressful! But don’t sacrifice your well-being, either. In addition to being a great place to cry, this is a fantastic resource available to University of Alberta students.