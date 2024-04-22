6 of the best neighbourhoods for new Edmontonians to settle in

It’s no secret that Edmonton is a popular spot for people looking to move to more affordable parts of Canada. However, some parts of town will get you more bang for your buck.

With its lower cost of living and healthy job market, the city has been a hot spot for people from other provinces looking to save on housing costs.

For the newcomers, we decided to round up some Edmonton neighbourhoods where we’d want to settle. From easy access to amenities to walkable, beautiful communities with relatively affordable housing costs, here are six of the best neighbourhoods for new Edmontonians.

Capilano

With its easy access to the river valley and short distance to a large variety of shops and restaurants, Capilano is a cozy and quiet neighbourhood with most older bungalows selling for less than $500,000. It’s also near major routes while being a reasonably safe community.

Highlands/Forest Heights

Just across the river from Capilano is a genuinely underrated part of Edmonton. Highlands is nestled on the north bank of the river and is an incredibly charming community with plenty of homes selling for less than $500,000. You will find plenty of historic buildings and houses here, including the Magrath Mansion. The tree-lined streets give everything an extra cozy feel, and there are several local restaurants and shops in the area worth checking out.

Callingwood

Located on the west end of the city, Callingwood is close to plenty of amenities and attractions, including Fort Edmonton Park and West Edmonton Mall, as well as major roads, including Whitemud and Anthony Henday Drive. The cost of housing in this community is also pretty affordable, which is always a plus!

Holyrood

This rapidly growing community is well-connected and has plenty of character. It’s close to many major roads and the Valley Line LRT and is fairly quiet, so you can enjoy the best of inner-city life.

Oliver (wîhkwêntôwin)

Just to the west of downtown is the bustling community of Oliver. Located in a densely populated area with many high-rise residential buildings, this neighbourhood is within walking distance of shopping, dining, and stunning river valley views. It’s the perfect spot for renters, people without a car, and newcomers looking to immerse themselves in a vibrant community.

Griesbach

With its unique history, community-oriented development, and gorgeous green spaces, Griesbach is a pretty cool neighbourhood in Edmonton. It’s close enough to the city centre where you can access anything you need, but it’s also far enough away that you can enjoy some peace and quiet without feeling like you’re just in another bland suburb.