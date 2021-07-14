Whether it’s a hot summer day or a chilly winter morning, a true Edmontonian will be down for an iced coffee whenever, wherever.

We’ve rounded up the best iced coffees in Edmonton you should try at least once.

Crum Coffee Bar has compiled the perfect iced coffee, with the Caffe Freddo a menu standout. Their cold brew is also a single-origin organic Guatemalan lush, providing a taste that will leave you levitating. Delicious!

Address: 4640 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-430-4582

Transcend’s Iced Mocha and Iced Latte are thirst quenchers, both with a double shot of espresso. Their cold brew is something to behold, guaranteed to have you geared up and ready to conquer whatever time of day you are enjoying that bad boy. With its two locations in the city, Transcend has been a staple coffee spot since the mid 2000s. The cafe’s also offer a gorgeous, trendy setting to sit down and enjoy yourself.

Address: Garneau – 8708 109 Street Edmonton

Phone: 780-756-8882

Address: Ritchie Market – 9570 76 Avenue NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-430-9198

An iced coffee at a beautiful cafe on Whyte Avenue, what more can you ask for? Block 1912’s Iced Vanilla Late is a fan favourite, or get one of their classic over ice too. Unmatchable!

Address: 10361 Whyte Avenue NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-6575

Little Brick has got all the icy goods, with an outstanding salted caramel latte and cold brew. Their cold drink menu is extensive, so be sure to visit a few times to try them all. It’s a bit of a hidden gem, and who doesn’t love an amazing cafe in an amazing old brick house nestled near the river valley?

Address: 10004 90 Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-705-1230

Square One’s strong menu selection can lend itself to being delicious iced choices. Try their iced cold brew or iced latte. Its two locations are superb, boasting large spaces and plenty of natural sunlight, lending itself to create some of the best coffee shops in Edmonton.

Address: 15 Fairway Drive NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-989-0102

Address: Unit 140 – 14055 West Block Drive NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-452-8511

