4 best places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Edmonton this year

Cinco de Mayo is coming up fast!

It’s the best reason we can think of to enjoy tequila, tacos, margs, and dancing on a weekday.

Luckily for you, we’ve got a list of the best restaurants and bars to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year.

Here are the four best restaurants to check out in Edmonton to participate in the festivities.

If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offers up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists. Hit them up for Cinco de Mayo, and you won’t regret it.

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

Boasting authentic Oaxaca-style cuisine, The 3 Amigos has one of the largest pickings of tacos in Edmonton. Both chorizo fillings and vegetarian-friendly Calabaza y Espinaca tacos are on the menu here so that everyone can take part in the exciting day.

Address: 4035 106th Street, Edmonton

Filled with neon lights, bursts of colour, and moody lighting, this is a great spot to sit down and enjoy some delicious tacos. It’s a bit of a party, making it ideal for Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

Address: 8230 Gateway Boulevard NW, Edmonton

This wildly popular Mexican restaurant on Whyte Ave offers five different taco creations, from vegetarian shrimp to Baja fish tacos. It’s the perfect atmosphere to chow down on delicious tacos with some amigos. This will be THE spot on Wednesday, so make sure you get there early.

Address: 10450 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

